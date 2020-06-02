A looter who allegedly broke into a Philadelphia gun store overnight was pronounced dead at the scene after the store owner shot him in the head just after 4 a.m.

Fox 5 reports a “crew of looters reportedly attempted to break in,” but the store owner was ready for them. 6 ABC reports the owner had his business, the Firing Line Gun Range and Gun Store, staked out because of another attempted burglary and he was watching surveillance cameras when he saw “three or four men use wire cutters to break through the gate and enter the store.”

Chief Inspector Scott Smalls told Fox 29, “One of the individuals that broke into the property, pointed a handgun at him. And that’s when the store owner fired his own weapon — striking the one perpetrator at least one time in the head and he collapsed, dropping his gun between his legs.”

The suspect was pronounced dead inside the store after officers arrived and the store owner told police the other suspects fled after he fired the shot.

A man showed up at hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder shortly after the foiled break-in. Police are still trying to determine if he is one of the additional suspects who fled the scene after the owner opened fire.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.