President Trump’s critics raged on Friday because, during an address at the White House about the surprising jobs numbers, he expressed hope that George Floyd was “looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” specifying that it is “a great day for him; it’s a great day for everybody” in “terms of equality.”

“Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender, or creed,” Trump said during Friday’s remarks. “They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement.”

“We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” he continued, referencing Floyd’s death.

“Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country,” he continued. “This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Several Trump critics were seized with shock as many deciphered the remark as the president using Floyd to tout the positive jobs numbers report, despite the fact that he specifically said it was a “great day … in terms of equality,” specifically.

“Trump imagining George Floyd’s reaction to the jobs numbers: ‘Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody,” Politico reporter Adam Cancryn assessed:

Trump imagining George Floyd’s reaction to the jobs numbers: “Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody.” pic.twitter.com/YLBSkk9Wk7 — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) June 5, 2020

“‘This is a great day for him,'” former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said. “Let that sink in”:

“This is a great day for him.” Let that sink in. https://t.co/FdKhz6hSQK — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 5, 2020

“‘This is a great day for him,’ the president said of the posthumous view of a man who was killed by a white officer who kept his knee on the man’s neck,” New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman remarked:

“This is a great day for him,” the president said of the posthumous view of a man who was killed by a white officer who kept his knee on the man’s neck. https://t.co/BpAyRe7BHq — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 5, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) demanded of Trump, “Keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter,” while MSNBC’s Chris Hayes added, “He really pointed up to the sky and said today’s jobs report marks great day for a dead man killed by police”:

.@realDonaldTrump, keep George Floyd’s name out of your mouth until you can say Black Lives Matter.pic.twitter.com/YJ6wPw0Hto — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 5, 2020

He really pointed up to the sky and said today's jobs report marks great day for a dead man killed by police. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 5, 2020

“George Floyd is looking down from heaven and saying this is a great day??? GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK!” left-wing director and prolific Trump critic Rob Reiner tweeted:

George Floyd is looking down from heaven and saying this is a great day??? GIVE ME A FUCKING BREAK! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) June 5, 2020

Trump: "Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. It's great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody." What a piece of shit.#TrumpPressConference — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) June 5, 2020

TRUMP on the jobs report: “Hopefully George [Floyd] is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that happening for our country. This is a great day for him.” Donald Trump is a stain on our country. This is just the latest example. pic.twitter.com/evqll4o3WC — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) June 5, 2020

At such a volatile and sensitive moment as this, the President @realDonaldTrump quips, "#GeorgeFloyd is looking down from heaven and saying today is a great day for the country. It’s a great day for him and it’s a great day for everybody.” Let that sink in. Trump is unwell. — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) June 5, 2020

You think it’s a great day for George Floyd, the guy who was murdered in cold blood and is now dead, bc you got back a few of the 40 million jobs you lost because of your ineptitude? Fuck you Bunker Boy. Go hide behind your baby gate you cowardly fuck. https://t.co/Eb9gSbJaK6 — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) June 5, 2020

This is fucking grotesque. “This is a great day for George.” He actually said that. On TV. It’s not a ‘great day’ for him @realDonaldTrump, because he was murdered last week as a result of the vile racism you embody. You fucking repellent piece of shit.pic.twitter.com/u89vjw41zb — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) June 5, 2020

A “great day” for George Floyd, the president says. https://t.co/O6jIwdPk2M — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 5, 2020

Today is a great day for George Floyd? Trump is truly the dumbest man alive. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) June 5, 2020

To repeat, the president said today is a great day for a man who was killed. https://t.co/TdMiVdGW7i — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 5, 2020

Trump, proving yet again to be the shameless, capitalist garbage demon that he is: "Hopefully George [Floyd] is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that's happening for our country. This is a great day for him. It's a great day for everybody." — Seth Plattner (@SethPlattner) June 5, 2020

For a second I thought he was talking about George Washington, because I honestly can’t believe he would say something so utterly shameless and despicable. May Trump’s name be forgotten; may his works be ground to dust. https://t.co/pwFGzGzvn6 — Tom Maxwell (@universalshow) June 5, 2020