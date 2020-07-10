Five Guys Employees Fired After Refusing Service to Police Officers

Multiple Five Guys employees have been fired or suspended from the Daphne, Alabama, location after they refused to serve members of the Daphne Police Department, according to a statement from the company.

Earlier this week, Alabama-based Yellowhammer News reported that three Daphne police officers were refused service when they entered the Five Guys restaurant in Alabama.

The statement read:

Five Guys and the Daphne, AL franchise want to thank the Daphne Police Department for their support in working together toward a resolution. The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved. The store has temporarily closed for further education and customer service training with a representative from the Daphne Police Department and will reopen at 4PM today, July 10th.

“Please know that the actions and sentiments of a few employees in Daphne, AL do not represent Five Guys or the local franchisee,” Five Guys wrote in response to a concerned Twitter user. “The actions the Daphne, AL franchise have taken include termination and suspension of the employees involved.”

In addition to its statement, Five Guys reiterated that, as a company, it believes in “fair, respectful, and equal treatment for all customers.”

The Daphne Police Department released a statement Thursday regarding the incident, which sparked outrage on social media and offered thanks to Five Guys for their efforts to resolve the issue.

Daphne police told FOX10:

The Daphne Police Department appreciates the outpouring of support from our community and from supporters of Law Enforcement across the country. We also want to thank Five Guys on a corporate and local level. We have been working through this situation and there has been total cooperation. The Daphne Police Department does not think that the actions of a few employees represents Five Guys as a whole.

Rumors surfaced after the event took place that claimed the officers were not wearing masks and that reason led to them being refused service.

The Daphne Police Department also cleared the air of those rumors and said, “All three officers were wearing masks the entire time they were inside of the establishment. The events that occurred while the officers were in the restaurant were unfortunate.”