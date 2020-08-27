Franklin Graham Thanks God for ‘Past Four Years’ Under President Trump

Rev. Franklin Graham, the son of the late American evangelist Billy Graham, took part in the Republican National Convention (RNC) by offering a spiritual and moving prayer for America and the first family.

“Let us pray,” said Graham as he opened the fourth and final night of the RNC. “Our heavenly Father, which art in Heaven, we thank you for the great bounty you have bestowed on this nation and the many blessings we have received these past four years. We are forever grateful.”

“As we come to light, our country is facing trouble,” Graham continued. “Tens of thousands are in a path of a deadly storm. The pandemic has driven millions of hearts with fear. We are divided … Anger and despair have floated to the streets. We need your help. We need to hear your voice at this crucial hour. We ask that you unite our hearts, to be one nation under God, for you are our only hope.”

During his speech, Graham took a moment to “thank” God for President Trump, praying for his safety and guidance.

“We declare today our total dependence on you and our repentance as people,” Graham said. “I thank you tonight for our president, Donald J. Trump. We pray that you will give him wisdom … clarity of vision and strength as he leads this nation forward. Bless him. We pray for our first lady Melania, their son Barron, and all of the family. Protect them and keep them strong and safe.”

“We thank you for our Vice President Mike Pence, for a steady hand and a clear voice, we pray for second lady Karen Pence and their family,” Graham stated. “Father, we know that you can make this nation great once again if we turn our eyes and our hearts to you and follow your word and obedience. May your will be done on this earth as it is in Heaven. And we pray this in the mighty name of your Son, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Amen.”

