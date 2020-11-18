Catherine Engelbrecht, founder of True the Vote, told Breitbart News on Wednesday that President Donald Trump called her on Monday and was “resolute” and “confident” in a discussion regarding legal election battles.

“I had the Incredible privilege of receiving a call from the president two days ago,” Englebrecht said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “It was quite a moment, and I will tell you all that it was the same resolute, confident, just energetic person that we see at those rallies, who was steadfast and focused.”

Engelbrecht continued, “We talked a lot about the ins and the outs of the election process and frustrations, but what I shared with him and what I remember as a takeaway from that moment is, I said, ‘Mr. President, you have given America back her heartbeat,’ and I hope that spoke to him, because it was sort of a word given to me in that moment and it seemed so appropriate.”



LISTEN:

“We talked about a lot of different potentials,” said Engelbrecht of her conversation with Trump. “I hesitate to mention too much of that, just because I feel it would maybe be inappropriate, but I will say this, he was resolved, and we both echoed ‘never quit.'”

Engelbrecht continued, “The message I want to share with everyone is to never quit. It is to believe and never quit, and that’s a powerful message coming from the commander of the free world.

Engelbrecht credited Trump with bringing a fighting spirit to conservatives.

“We really were sort of milquetoast before the president came along,” Engelbrecht said. “We didn’t know how to fight. We didn’t know how to assemble. We didn’t know how to stick together, and I think we do now, and I think that is the message going forward, no matter where we land with all of this. Gang, there’s a lot of work to do.”

Engelbrecht remarked, “There’s so much to be encouraged about in the days ahead because our eyes are wide open.”

Engelbrecht said her organization had “assembled a team of world class applied mathematicians [and] statisticians” including NSA alumni “with really interesting ideas about how to read big data patterns” to examine elections in contested states.