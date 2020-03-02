WATCH: NFL Prospect Makes Penis Joke at Combine

They say honesty is the best policy, but one can take that policy a bit too far.

NFL prospect Trey Adams of Washington was recently asked at the NFL Combine, “If you could change anything about yourself, what would it be?”

After mulling it over, Adams then says he would like a “Bigger d*ck.”

As to how video of the interview leaked, Pro Football Talk reports:

As the source explained it, teams usually don’t get the interviews conducted by Combine staff until next week. Teams assign Combine workers (usually, younger scouts), and someone working with the Combine let it out.

The leaking of the video, while funny to most, did not strike Hall of Famer Gil Brandt as humorous.

I hope the person who leaked the Trey Adams video is found out and punished to the fullest extent. These are supposed to be confidental meetings. Not fair to Adams or the process. Both players and teams rely on this confidentiality to have honest discussions. #NFLCombine — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 1, 2020

Adams is a 6’8 318-pound tackle who is viewed as a second-round prospect. The NFL Draft will begin on Thursday April, 23rd, and and conclude on Saturday April, 25th.

