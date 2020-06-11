Woke Mob Targets Cornell Prof. Behind ‘Legal Insurrection’ Blog for Critiquing Black Lives Matter

Cornell University Law School Professor and owner of the Legal Insurrection blog William A. Jacobson claims that university alumni and faculty are mounting a campaign to have him fired over his recent criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cornell Professor William A. Jacobson published a column on his website, Legal Insurrection, on Thursday in which he announced that university alumni are mounting a campaign to have him fired over his views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There is an effort underway to get me fired at Cornell Law School, where I’ve worked since November 2007, or if not fired, at least denounced publicly by the school,” Jacobson wrote.

After Legal Insurrection published two columns at the beginning of June that criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, 15 Cornell Law School alumni sent messages that urged officials to chastise or terminate Jacobson.