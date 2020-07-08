UNC Prof. Receives $500K Retirement Settlement After Celebrities Call for His Firing

Professor Mike Adam of the University of North Carolina, Wilmington, will receive a $500,000 settlement in exchange for his retirement from the university just weeks after administrators faced pressure to fire Adams for a politically incorrect social media post. In May, celebrities called on the university to fire Adams over a tweet that he made about coronavirus lockdown policy.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Professor Mike Adams of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington will receive a $500,000 settlement in exchange for his retirement.

Adams faced calls for his firing in May after he published a tweet that his critics claimed contained politically incorrect language.

“This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina. Massa Cooper, let my people go!” Adams tweeted.

Breitbart News reported in June that celebrities that had worked in productions in Wilmington, North Carolina, including Orlando Jones and Sophia Bush criticized Adams for the tweet.

“How do you employ this person?!?” Bush wrote in a tweet that was directed at the University of North Carolina, Wilmington. “The racism and misogyny are atrocious. This feels like another change for Wilmington that the #OTHfam could make some noise about.”

UNC Wilmington Chancellor Jose Sartarelli argued that the settlement agreement with Adams will enhance “campus safety” and “reduce harm” to the university.

“In addition to saving money, the settlement will prevent the continued disruption to our educational mission, reduce concerns around campus safety, and lessen the harm to the institution. Dollars are precious, but our institutional integrity is priceless,” Sartarelli said.

