Trump in Phoenix: ‘The Great Betrayal Is Over,’ ‘America Is no Longer for Sale’

“America is no longer for sale,” declared President Donald Trump on Wednesday during his “Keep America Great” presidential campaign rally in Phoenix, AZ.

Trump described the status quo of international trade prior to his presidency as the selling off of American assets.

The president said, “Under this administration, the great betrayal is over. America is no longer for sale. Those days are over. Two generations of politicians came and went promising to replace NAFTA. How many times have you heard, ‘We’re going to replace NAFTA?’ Probably the number one reason I ran for office.”

“We are in the midst of the great American comeback,” added Trump. “We’re respected again. We’re no longer the laughing stock that gets taken advantage of by every country, including, by the way, our allies, who in many cases take bigger advantage than our enemies. They take big advantage, but no so much anymore.”

Illegal immigration is a function of U.S. politicians prioritizing the welfare of foreigners over Americans, stated Trump.

“We are finally putting our country first,” Trump said. “We are putting America first. On no issue have Washington Democrats more thoroughly sold out the American people than on immigration.”

“Left-wing politicians” protect illegal alien murderers, rapists, and gang members with “deadly sanctuary cities,” Trump noted, adding, “Washington Democrats put the needs of illegal immigrants before the well-being of American citizens. They want to let anyone from around the world simply walk across the border, and then they want to give them a free lifetime of free welfare, health care, everything.”

Trump said, “The Democrat Party is the party of high taxes, high crime, open borders, late-term abortion, socialism, blatant corruption, and the total destruction of your Second Amendment.”

America’s “survival” depends on those derided as “irredeemable” and labeled as “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton. Trump determined, “At stake in our present battle is the survival of our nation. This election is so important.”

