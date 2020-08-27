The National Assembly’s temporary closure “will impact parliamentary proceedings of other political parties. The main opposition United Future Party [a conservative party], and the minor Justice Party and People’s Party all opted to cancel meetings set for Thursday,” according to Yonhap.

South Korean Health authorities recorded 441 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, most detected in the greater Seoul area. Thursday’s number of new cases is “the latest in a series of near-six-month highs” for South Korea after it passed several weeks with its number of daily new cases “generally in the 30s and 40s,” Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

South Korea is currently battling to contain its worst coronavirus outbreak in the past five months, which authorities blame on an August 15 anti-government rally in Seoul organized by the Sarang Jeil Church and its conservative pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon. Thousands of people attended the rally despite an ongoing government ban on large gatherings in the capital during the coronavirus pandemic.