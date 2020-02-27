Mexican Cartel Lord’s Daughter Arrested During Brother’s Court Hearing in DC

The daughter of the fearsome leader of Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) is in U.S. custody facing money laundering charges following her arrest at a Washington, D.C. courthouse. The incident occurred while her brother was before a judge for separate charges.

On Wednesday, federal agents arrested Jessica Johanna “La Negra” Oseguera Gonzalez in Washington, a news release from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration stated. The daughter of Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera faces five federal charges for money laundering and providing material assistance to a cartel. Jessica Oseguera is accused of having business dealings with five companies that are listed in the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Kingpin List, which prohibits any U.S. citizen from engagement. Jessica Oseguera has a dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship and was therefore subject to the sanctions.

According to the DEA, a warrant was issued on February 13 accusing her of Kingpin connections. Jessica Oseguera was in D.C. to support her brother in his initial court appearance. Ruben Oseguera “El Menchito” Gonzalez, a top leader of the CJNG, vigorously fought extradition from a Mexican prison. This week, U.S. authorities flew Ruben to Washington for the criminal proceedings.

Currently, CJNG is led by Jessica and Ruben’s father, Nemesio, who is waging a fierce turf war with other cartels throughout Mexico. The push into other territories is dramatically spiking violence in areas that previously enjoyed a relative sense of peace.

