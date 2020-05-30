Texas Governor Activates National Guard to Stop Protest Violence, Looting

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the activation of the state’s National Guards Saturday night in response to the protest violence across the state. The move comes after the governor deployed 1,500 Department of Public Safety troopers to the state’s largest cities earlier in the day.

“Texans have every right to exercise their first amendment rights, but violence and looting will not be tolerated,” Governor Abbott said in a written statement.

The move comes as violent protests broke out across the state following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Earlier on Saturday, Abbott deployed 1,500 DPS troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin “to maintain public safety” the governor’s office said in a written statement. The move came after the governor spoke with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, and Austin Mayor Steve Adler and law enforcement officials in those cities.

“Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” Abbott said. “As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected.”

The governor promised additional resources as might be necessary.

Abbott also has deployed the Texas National Guard during the coronavirus and along the Texas border with Mexico.

Earlier today, violence broke out at the Texas Capitol and outside the Governor’s Mansion, Breitbart Texas reported. Protesters vandalized property on the capital and damaged two Texas Department of Public Safety vehicles — one parked just outside the governor’s home.

