2020: Police Line-of-Duty Deaths Exceed 300 — 184 from COVID-19

The Officer Down Memorial Page reports more than 300 law enforcement officers and agents died in the line of duty during 2020. At least 184 of those came from COVID-19 exposure.

With one day remaining, the Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) states 301 law enforcement officers and agents died during 2020. The number rose from 148 in 2019 due, in large part, to the pandemic.

At least 184 died from COVID-19 complications. This is significantly more than all law-enforcement deaths from all causes in 2019.

The ODMP reports officer deaths in the following categories during 2020:

The number of officers who died from gunfire decreased from 48 in 2019 to 45 in 2020, the report states. Additionally, one officer died from assault; two during pursuits of suspects; and 13 died from vehicular assault.

Traffic-related deaths accounted for the third-largest segment this year. Twenty officers died in automobile crashes, four in motorcycle crashes, eight died after being struck by a vehicle, and one died in an aircraft crash.

April proved to be the deadliest month for police officers this year, accounting for 44 of the 301 law enforcement line-of-duty deaths. This was closely followed by July with 41 deaths.

Texas had the dubious distinction of having the most law enforcement line-of-duty deaths — 67. Federal law enforcement agents had the next highest deaths (23), followed by Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Louisiana (16 each), and California (15). The remaining states had 10 or fewer deaths.

Men accounted for 278 of the 301 law enforcement line-of-duty deaths. Women accounted for 23.

