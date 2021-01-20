CNN’s Tapper on Cruz’s Criticism of Paris Accords’ Impact on PA: Cruz Voted to Throw out PA’s Votes

During CNN’s Inauguration coverage on Wednesday, host Jake Tapper responded to Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) tweet criticizing President Biden for rejoining the Paris Climate Accords as Biden being “more interested in the views of the citizens of Paris than in the jobs of the citizens of Pittsburgh” by stating that Cruz voted “to throw out the votes of, not just the citizens of Pittsburgh, but the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Tapper said, “On one level, it’s nice to see normal press releases and normal responses from Republicans to Democrats. For example, Sen. Ted Cruz objecting to the fact that Biden is rejoining the Paris Climate Accords saying that it’s — just as, I think Trump said — he is valuing, Biden is valuing the citizens of Paris more than the citizens of Pittsburgh. On the other hand, it was just over two weeks ago when Sen. Ted Cruz was voting to throw out the votes of, not just the citizens of Pittsburgh, but the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. So, I know there is an attempt to go forward as if like okay, let’s reset. It’s back to 2012 or whatever. I don’t know that most people in this town are going to be okay with just like plunging ahead and pretending the last two months didn’t happen.”

