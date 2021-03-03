GOP Rep. Gooden: Biden Prioritizing Texas Allowing Personal Choice over People Bringing COVID Across Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) reacted to President Joe Biden’s criticism of Texas for lifting its mask mandate by stating Biden is “prioritizing whether or not a Texan can make that decision” to wear a mask over border security, “when we have thousands of migrants coming across the border, some are bringing the disease with them.”

Gooden said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “The governor did not come out yesterday and ban masks. He just eliminated the mandate to wear them. If you want to wear a mask, you can wear a mask. And back to President Biden, the fact that he’s prioritizing whether or not a Texan can make that decision or not over security at the border, when we have thousands of migrants coming across the border, some are bringing the disease with them. They are testing positive. We are paying to quarantine them when we won’t even let American citizens who travel abroad come back home. It’s really bizarre to me. And in fact, if Joe Biden would actually come out and secure the border, I would wear five masks a day, as long as he would keep the border secure.”

