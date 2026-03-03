Kelly: Trump Administration Doesn’t Think Past the First or Second Step of Anything

Tuesday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) claimed that the Trump administration did not think past the “first or second step of anything.”

Kelly said, “I have more questions coming out than I had going in. That’s typical of these briefs. They share a lot of the public information. They get into very few details about the why and how does this help Americans, which is one of my biggest concerns here. How does this help the American people pay for stuff that they can’t afford right now groceries, rent, health care? Like, what is in it for us? And they don’t really go into like, the why of this. Was this about where they try to write? They talk about nuclear weapons. They talk about an imminent threat, the Navy ballistic missile capability, regime change. And it’s still a constantly changing story on why we’re doing this.”

He added, “One of the problems that we have faced here is when you take out the Iranian leadership, who’s going to take over next? I mean, the opposition is not armed. There’s no obvious successor. It’s not well organized. And it can’t get a lot of support. But I would suspect that trying to organize the Kurds to be involved in an uprising in Iran, like a lot of these other things that they have tried to do, is probably not going to work out the way that they expect. My assumption is, I might be wrong about this, but my assumption is that this was not part of the strategic plan. I don’t think they had one. I don’t think this administration thinks more. It doesn’t think much about past the first or second step of anything.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN