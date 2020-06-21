Report: Florida Man Confesses to Murders of Protester and Elderly Woman

A suspect has reportedly confessed to killing a female protester and elderly woman whose bodies were found June 13 in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Aaron Glee Jr. confessed several times that he kidnapped and killed both Oluwatoyin Salau, a student and protester, and Victoria Sims, a volunteer and retired state worker, in grisly crimes that have horrified the community,” according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Glee recently waived his right to remain silent and gave his account of the killings to officers with the Tallahassee Police Department and Orlando Police Department, court documents said.

The Democrat report continued:

They include shocking new details, including that Glee kept Salau a prisoner in his run-down home on Monday Road for several days, raping her and eventually deciding to kill her to avoid getting caught. The documents also reveal that Salau, 19, and Sims, 75, apparently met one another in the last days of their lives, after Glee arranged for Sims to pick both him and Salau up at a bus stop.

Officers traced Sim’s cellphone to Glee’s home on June 13 and found her body under a bloody sheet in a bedroom and Salau’s body under a pile of leaves behind the house.

Following his arrest, Glee, who has a lengthy prison record, said he tied up Salau in a manner he thought would cause her death and left her alone in a room.

“Glee explained how over the course of several hours he would re-enter the bedroom multiple times to see if (Salau) was still alive,” the arrest report stated. “Ultimately, he entered into the bedroom and determined (she) was deceased.”

Police said Sims was also bound and they believe Glee ransacked her apartment on Blair Stone Road, stole her vehicle, and kidnapped her.

Later, authorities found Sims’ vehicle stuck in the mud outside his home.

Glee was charged with two counts of kidnapping and murder, and one count of sexual assault, according to Fox News.

In court Saturday, Chief Circuit Judge Jonathan Sjostrom ordered the suspect held without bail at the request of Assistant State Attorney Callaway Scott, who said he was a “danger to society.”