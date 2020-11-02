The cofounder of the Black Lives Matter Greater New York Chapter was among 11 anti-Trump protesters arrested during the New York City anti-Trump demonstrations.

Walter “Hawk” Newsome, 43, was busted along with ten others after the police clashed with protesters Sunday around 1 p.m. in the Manhattan neighborhood of Chelsea, two days before Election Day, the New York Post reported.

Newsome, of the Bronx, was given a desk appearance ticket for two disorderly conduct violations and obstructing governmental administration.

Police said Newsome was legally ordered to disperse.

A total of 11 protesters were given orders to lawfully disperse and refused, so police took them into custody, an NYPD spokesperson told WPIX.

Breitbart News reported that of the 11 arrested, five people were issued summonses for disorderly conduct, three people were charged with disorderly conduct or obstruction and later released, and one was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction.

Two others were also in custody, with charges pending.

No uniformed officers were injured while conducting the arrests, police said.

About 300 anti-Trump protesters gathered at Madison Square Park to confront pro-Trump demonstrators in caravans crossing the New York region before Tuesday’s election.

The anti-Trump protesters marched to the West Side Highway before they dispersed, figuring out that the caravans likely skipped over Manhattan.

Instead, groups of truck-driving Trump supporters shut down parts of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey and halted traffic on the Mario Cuomo Bridge in Tarrytown, New York, on Sunday.