Canadian Rap Star Drake Donates $100,000 to National Bail Out Fund

Executive Producer US rapper Drake attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series "Euphoria" at the Cinerama Dome Theatre in Hollywood on June 4, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
Ben Kew

Canadian rap superstar Drake donated $100,000 to the National Bail Out fund on Monday, which seeks to help pay the bonds of people arrested across America as protests in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody have devolved into riots and mass looting.

Drake shared a receipt for his $100,000 donation to the fund in his Instagram stories with his 67 million followers after fellow songwriter Mustafa the Poet urged him to exceed his own contribution of $400. “Swipe up and match my donation but add 3 zeros!” Mustafa wrote. “Let’s help reunite black families.”

“Say less brother,” Drake responded, sharing a screenshot of a receipt of his $100,000 donation. The post also included a checkmark and a red rose emoji, a symbol commonly associated with the Democratic Socialists of America, a far-left organization supported by the likes of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Instagram/champagnepapi

The 33-year-old’s donation was so large that it triggered a fraud alert at Drake’s bank. “They just called fraud on my card lol,” the Grammy-winner wrote in a text message to Mustafa, who posted the exchange onto Twitter. “Trying to call them right now… I donated 100k. They were like Nah.”

The National Bail Out fund describes itself as a “Black-led and Black-centered collective of abolitionist organizers, lawyers and activists building a community-based movement to support our folks and end systems of pretrial detention and ultimately mass incarceration.”

“We are people who have been impacted by cages — either by being in them ourselves or witnessing our families and loved ones be encaged,” they tell potential donors. “We are queer, trans, young, elder, and immigrant.”

Protesters jump on an NYPD police SUV during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. - Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters jump on an NYPD police SUV during a demonstration against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day on May 30, 2020 in the Borough of Brooklyn in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

People loot a store during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer on June 1, 2020 in New York. (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The Canadian rapper, whose real name is Audrey Drake Graham, is far from the only celebrity to pledge bailout money amid the shocking acts of violence and terrorism currently taking place across America at the hands of groups including Antifa.

Famous figures including Steve Carell, Seth Rogen, Don Cheadle, John Legend, and Patton Oswalt others have already announced significant donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a similar organization raising money used to bail out protesters. In many cases, the looting and vandalism have even targeted black and minority-owned businesses and communities.

