Obamas’ Netflix Documentaries ‘American Factory,’ ‘Becoming’ Score Seven Emmy Nominations

Hollywood elites showed their love for Barack and Michelle Obama by bestowing their two Netflix documentaries American Factory and Becoming with a total of seven Emmy Award nominations.

Netflix received a total of 160 nominations on Tuesday, more than any other network or streaming service. HBO came in second with 107.

Both Obama documentaries were released as part of their high-profile production deal with Netflix that allows the first couple to produce scripted and non-scripted content under their Higher Ground production banner. Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice sits on Netflix’s board of directors.

American Factory received nominations for directing, editing, and cinematography, while Becoming is nominated for documentary, directing, cinematography, and musical score.

American Factory won an Oscar earlier this year for best documentary feature. The movie tells the story of an abandoned General Motors plant in Ohio that re-opens after being purchased by a Chinese billionaire. As Breitbart News previously reported, the documentary leaves out President Obama’s role in making life worse for the GM workers who lost their jobs.

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) has noted that Obama’s auto bailout helped force the plant’s closure and made it harder for the workers to find new jobs due to political favoritism toward some unions and not others.

Becoming follows Michelle Obama on her recent tour to promote her memoirs. The documentary surprisingly received negative reviews from the mainstream media, which dismissed it as a puff piece with little depth.

The movie caught some heat for comments that the former first lady makes about child-rearing. In the movie, she says that having children was a “concession” that cost her “aspirations and dreams.”

Meanwhile, Hulu’s Hillary docuseries about Hillary Clinton received a single nomination in the documentary series category. The series consists of a long interview with the two-time failed presidential candidate and former first lady, with scenes from her 2016 campaign and loss to President Donald Trump.

