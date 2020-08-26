Hollywood Celebrities Attack Conservative Women Speaking at RNC: ‘Barbies,’ ‘A**holes’

Nothing irritates an elite Hollywood left-winger quite like a strong, successful conservative woman.

Hollywood stars took their knives out for the Trump-supporting women who spoke during the third night of the Republican National Convention, singling out Kayleigh McEnany, Kellyanne Conway, Karen Pence, Marsha Blackburn, and even Catholic nun Sister Deirdre Byrne for mean-girl attacks and insults.

Celebrities including Mia Farrow, Alyssa Milano, and professional Trump haters Rosie O’Donnell and Kathy Griffin launched their social media attacks Wednesday evening as the RNC paid tribute to women who have made a mark on U.S. history, including Susan B. Anthony and the suffragettes who secured women’s right to vote.

Mia Farrow insulted Trump-supporting women by saying they all look alike and resemble “Barbies.”

so many women in Trump world look similar — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 27, 2020

Barbies — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 27, 2020

Trump-hating comedians Rosie O’Donnell and Kathy Griffin attacked female members of President Trump’s White House staff. O’Donnell called White House special counselor Kellyanne Conway a “cult member” while Griffin called White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and Kellyanne Conway “assholes.”

yes she lies for him – shes a cult member #TrumpChaos https://t.co/Zl4CuFfaJn — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 27, 2020

Actress Joely Fisher also dissed Kellyanne Conway, who will be departing the White House later this month.

Franklin Leonard, who oversees the elite Hollywood “Black List” of favorite un-produced screenplays, launched a personal attack on Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) father, who served as a police officer.

So Marsha Blackburn's father Hilman Wedgeworth was a "volunteer sheriff" in Mississippi during the post WWII era… Think about that. Seriously. #RNC2020 — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) August 27, 2020

Comedian Chelsea Handler and actress Alyssa Milano both took a swipe at Second Lady Karen Pence.

REMINDER: Mike Pence calls his wife, “mother”. pic.twitter.com/1wgkLip6Kp — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 27, 2020

It’s so hard to know which mom @VP is talking about. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 27, 2020

Milano also targeted Kellyanne Conway for saying that President Trump has empowered women who have worked for him. She also lashed out at Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law.

Kellyanne Conway said Trump empowers women! “And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. … Grab 'em by the pussy. You can do anything.” –#TrumpChaos #WomensEqualityDay — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 27, 2020

Lara Trump says President Trump will “keep America prosperous.” Is she forgetting about the millions of Americans who are still unemployed because of his failed coronavirus response?#trumpchaos #BuildBackBetter — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 27, 2020

Comedian Brad Loekle insulted Sister Deirdre Byrne, who is also a medical doctor whoo served in the military.

If you think a catholic nun supporting Trump, who has paid for abortions, is crazy… someone ask her about her employment at a religious organization that has been systematically aiding & abeding child rapists the whole time she’s worked for them! Nuns be crazy like that! — Brad Loekle (@BradLoekle) August 27, 2020

Soap-opera star Nancy Lee Grahn told Kayleigh McEnany “FU!” [Fuck you!].

.@kayleighmcenany, you want us to feel sorry for ur health care paid for SAFE mastectomy that the President made a call about? FU. There're thousands same as you who are struggling to have that treatment but can't pay for it. He's in court now fighting pre existing conditions. — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) August 27, 2020

