First Lady Melania Trump wished Americans a Merry Christmas, alongside President Trump, in a bold blazer that fits uniquely into her recent parade of black and white ensembles.

In front of the White House Christmas decorations, Melania Trump wished a Merry Christmas to the nation in an Alexander McQueen black and white blazer from the brand’s Pre-Fall 2020 Collection.

The blazer, which retails for about $1,400, is a twist on a classic blazer with its sharp, jutting white lapel that crosses over Mrs. Trump’s chest. Departing from her signature middle-part cascading waves, Mrs. Trump wore her hair in a side part and opted for her usual smokey eye makeup and glossed lips.

“[President Trump] & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate Christmas. May the love we share with our family & friends fill our hearts with peace and joy,” Mrs. Trump wrote in a post online.

Mrs. Trump has chosen a slew of black and white looks in recent days. While arriving in Palm Beach, Florida for Christmas at the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Mrs. Trump wore a black and white polka dot sleeveless dress with ruching details by Rachel Roy, a friend of the First Lady.

Mrs. Trump paired the dress with patent leather white Christian Louboutin stilettos.

While departing the White House hours before, Mrs. Trump stepped out in an Azzedine Alaïa wool coat, as Breitbart News noted, and thigh-high black leather boots by Christian Louboutin as well as rectangular sunglasses similar to those by Balenciaga.

The Louboutin boots retail for about $2,195 while the coat goes for about $6,610.

