Spike Lee: ‘Agent Orange’ Trump Will Go Down in History ‘with the Likes of Hitler’

Director Spike Lee attacked Donald Trump on Sunday while accepting an award from the New York Film Critics Circle, reportedly saying that the former president will go down in history “with the likes of Hitler.”

Spike Lee was accepting an award for his pandemic-themed short movie New York, New York when the outspoken director fired off his anti-Trump insults.

“The whole world is laughing at the United States of America, the so-called cradle of democracy,” he said in a virtual acceptance speech that was recorded on January 6, shortly after the riot on Capitol Hill, accordting to the Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re at a crossroads now, and everybody please be safe. This is not a game. These people got guns with ammunition,” the filmmaker warned. “I hope to God that I’m wrong, but people are gonna get killed behind this bullshit. This president, President Agent Orange [Donald Trump], will go down in history with the likes of Hitler. These guys — all his boys — they’re going down on the wrong side of history.”

The New York Film Critics Circle also honored Lee’s Netflix movie Da 5 Bloods with two awards: best actor for Delroy Lindo and supporting actor for the late Chadwick Boseman.

The award for best picture went to Kelly Reichardt’s frontier drama First Cow.

Lee has been one of Hollywood’s most vocal Trump hecklers. He told Variety last year that he didn’t think Trump would leave the White House if he lost the election. He called Trump a “white supremacist” during an appearance on CNN in 2019.

Then-president Trump fired back at Lee for remarks made during the 2019 Oscars.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” the president wrote on Twitter.

