WATCH: Ski Patrol Rescues Skier Dangling from Chairlift

Video footage shows rescuers saving a skier who fell from a chairlift at a resort in upstate New York over the weekend.

“The skier could be seen dangling by her jacket at the Bristol Mountain Ski Resort on Sunday,” ABC 7 reported.

However, the resort’s ski patrol rushed over to help the woman by spreading out a tarp beneath her.

“I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling,” said Jacklyn Hoch, who recorded video footage of the incident. “I believe they were hanging there for a little over two minutes.”

The video shows the woman dangling from a lift that appeared to be carrying three other people.

Those behind the camera gasped as they watched her fall down and her jacket caught on the lift’s footrest.

“He’s like tied up by his coat or something,” one person said.

“It’s my worst nightmare right here,” another individual added.

Moments later, the skier slips out of her coat and falls onto the tarp below.

“Oh, yes!” a person exclaimed as the others watching cheered and clapped.

The resort said it keeps catch tarps at every chair lift for just such an instance and as far as employees know, the woman is fine, according to Spectrum News.

“Bristol Mountain plans to do its own internal investigation into the incident,” the outlet said.

The resort’s website said it is the “premier ski resort in the Finger Lakes Region of Upstate New York that offers 1200’ of vertical, 2 high speed quads, and state-of-the-art snowmaking.”

Following the event, YouTube users expressed their fears about the same thing possibly happening to them.

“oh god it was hard for me to get down 5 feet off a treehouse but this!?” one person commented.

“This is my worst nightmare too, buddy,” another said.