Portland Antifa Steals, Burns U.S. Flag from Vancouver Driver

A large group of Antifa protesters marching through a Vancouver, Washington business district stole a U.S. flag from the back of a pickup truck passing by. The protesters proceeded to burn the stolen flag.

Portland Antifa protesters crossed the Columbia River into suburban Vancouver, Washington, Friday night. During the event, protesters harassed restaurant patrons and assaulted residents on the street, Breitbart News reported.

As they marched down the street, Antifa protesters noticed a white pickup truck with a U.S. flag mounted in the truck’s bed. They attacked the truck as the driver attempted to turn around. Video shows they stole the flag from the back of his truck.

Harassing more locals for having American flags. They also stole the flag. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/LNQIpJOdaL — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

After stealing the flag, protesters burned it in the street, another video shows.

They burnt the flag they just stole #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/0uH74R6EcU — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Later, protesters harassed and attacked patrons in a downtown dining and entertainment district. The protesters assaulted one man on the street — kicking him as he fell to the ground.

BLM-antifa from Portland attack Vancouver, Wash. residents during their march through the city. pic.twitter.com/TkgnMjLUzX — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 31, 2020

Additional videos show the fight spreading to others outside a restaurant across the street.

Pt 2 of Antifa fighting with locals in #Vancouver tonight pic.twitter.com/z52heSKitD — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Before attacking restaurant patrons, Antifa harassed other businesses in the district. The owner of one business came out and tried to move people away from his store.

This was earlier right before the fight, the bar owner came out and yelled at Antifa not to fuck with his store and to get out of there. Antifa responds in predictable ways. #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/1QPFWLJYEO — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 31, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.