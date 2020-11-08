BLM Protesters Crash Biden Party, Call Out White Liberals as Drunken ‘F**king Fools’

BLM protesters marched into Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Saturday night and criticized “white liberals” who celebrated “Biden winning this election.”

BLM marchers took to the streets of DC on Saturday night, shouting “Burn it down, Burn it down,” Breitbart News reported. As they made their way into Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House, they became increasingly critical of the evening’s earlier celebrations.

“For all of you f—ng journalists, for all of you white liberals who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your asses about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of f—ng fools!” one man can be heard yelling on a bull horn, journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.

“You are using this plaza as a tourist attraction,” he continued, “You are all acting like this is f**king Disney World. This is not f**king Disney World.”

“You will not colonize this space,” he told the Biden supporters who previously partied on the plaza. “We will not have it here.”

He continued chastising the Biden supporters and said BLM is not going anywhere.

“We are still gonna be here protesting, fighting, advocating for our Blacks, for our Brown, indigenous, queer, non-binary, people who have been killed by police,” the man concluded.

Another man took the bull horn and told the Biden supporters to go home.

“This isn’t over,” he began. “you were not here much. You shouldn’t be out here right now.”

“Go home,” he told the Biden supporters. “Unless you are with this movement, go home. It’s not a party. We’ll be back. Don’t worry.”

