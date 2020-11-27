Three Antifa Protesters Arrested for Allegedly Vandalizing Portland Businesses

Three protesters were arrested in Portland, Oregon, after “at least” 10 businesses were vandalized in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving Day, according to local police. Authorities do not believe they were able to apprehend all allegedly involved.

Portland Police Bureau officials report the arrest of three people in connection the attacks on the businesses. Those felony arrests include:

24-year-old Chester Hester, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

38-year-old Nicole Noriega, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

23-year-old Bailey Willack, ten counts of Criminal Mischief I.

Press Release: Group causes thousands of dollars of damage along Southeast Hawthorne – Police make arrests (Photo)

Link: https://t.co/cY0CbWNmnq pic.twitter.com/TJ3Cmjc2lb — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 26, 2020

Local authorities say businesses were targeted along Hawthorne Boulevard. One storefront in particular, New Seasons Market, was displaying signage showing support for Black Lives Matter.

The groups went on to attack multiple financial institutions including Chase, Wells Fargo, and Umpqua Bank.

Antifa smashed out the @WellsFargo bank on Hawthorne Blvd. overnight in Portland to oppose Thanksgiving & capitalism. They vandalized numerous other businesses as well on the street. pic.twitter.com/YuCt0j3Huz — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Antifa smashed up Chase Bank overnight on Hawthorne Blvd. and wrote “F— Thanksgiving” and “Stolen Land” among other messages. #antifa pic.twitter.com/yhamATuIoa — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

“F— Thanksgiving” Overnight many businesses on Hawthorne Blvd. in southeast Portland were defaced with BLM, antifa & other far-left messages. Antifa earlier this week gave instructions on how to scout out & attack locations for Thanksgiving. #antifa pic.twitter.com/zCFAkPvvAU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 26, 2020

Independent Media PDX also tweeted photos showing the destruction of multiple businesses along Hawthorne Boulevard in Portland.

Multiple businesses vandalized along Hawthorne Blvd. No word on who did it, but have seen multiple Antifa logos graffitied on buildings. Seen here is Bagdad Theatre, Dosha Salon, Twill Boutique (women’s clothes/ accessories made local), Road To Tibet Imports gift shop. #Portland pic.twitter.com/5cjFfWIa2D — Independent Media PDX (@NDpendentPDX) November 26, 2020

A local Antifa group called for a Thanksgiving Eve attack on “symbols and structures of colonialism and capitalism.” PNY Youth Liberation Front, a group described as an Antifa group by independent journalist Andy Ngo, tweeted a call for a “decentralized anti-colonial day of action” on Thanksgiving Eve. The message began, “F**k Thanksgiving, f**k Black Friday!”

The Youth Liberation Front, an antifa group, was one of several who incited violence in Portland to oppose Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/o4HlkvKaZZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 27, 2020

Officers cited and released another person on a weapons charge after finding them in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. Police officers also cited and released a juvenile for “crimes related to property damage.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.