President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign purchased a full-page ad to mark Cuba’s Independence Day.

The ad features a 2017 photo of President Donald Trump together with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and veterans of Brigade 2506, the group of Cuban exiles sponsored by the CIA to overthrow Castro in the failed Bay of Pigs invasion.

“Working together, and united by our faith, we will defeat socialism and the dictatorships in Cuba and Latin America,” the ad reads. “God bless you and the people of Cuba.”

The ad will run in a special print edition of the Diario Las Americas Spanish language newspaper in Miami.

The president also issued a video from the White House signaling his support for the Cuban-American community.

President @realDonaldTrump stands with the people of Cuba as they celebrate Cuban Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/m9RUFeuyqA — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 20, 2020

Full translated text below: