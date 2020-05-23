Trump Campaign Selling ‘#YouAintBlack’ Shirts After Biden Comments

President Trump’s campaign is selling #YouAintBlack shirts following Joe Biden’s suggestion that black Americans “ain’t black” if they are considering casting their vote for the president.

“Joe Biden actually told Black Americans they ‘AIN’T BLACK’ if they support President Donald J. Trump! Sport this shirt and make sure NO ONE forgets the words #YouAintBlack came out of Joe Biden’s mouth!” a description of the product reads:

Let’s never forget the arrogance and entitlement that led @JoeBiden to say to Black voters to who don’t support him:#YouAintBlack Remind Joe that the days of being taken for granted are over. Show you’re on @TeamTrump and buy your t-shirt today!https://t.co/M3cjCXNNj9 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) May 22, 2020

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” Biden said during a Friday interview with Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God, sparking a political firestorm among political pundits across both political aisles:

The Trump campaign’s Black Voices for Trump released a statement from Katrina Pierson following Biden’s remark, who described the Democrat Party’s presumptive nominee’s comment as “racist and dehumanizing”:

White liberal elitists have continuously dictated which Black Americans are allowed to come to the table and have a voice. It is clear now more than ever, following these racist and dehumanizing remarks, that Joe Biden believes Black men and women are incapable of being independent or free thinking. He truly believes that he, a 77-year-old white man, should dictate how Black people should behave. Biden has a history of racial condescension and today he once again proved what a growing number of Black Americans and I have always known: Joe Biden does not deserve our votes:

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale also unveiled the campaign’s newest website, adding that it serves as a reminder that “Biden thinks he owns the Black vote and that he can dictate what Black people do”:

Just to cap off what was, I’m sure, just an awesome day for @JoeBiden, we’ve unveiled our newest website.https://t.co/xjDG85n763 It’s a reminder that Biden thinks he owns the Black vote and that he can dictate what Black people do.#YouAintBlack — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 23, 2020

Even Democrats appeared taken aback by Biden’s remark.

“Whether you say it in jest or not, no one should qualify who’s going to be black or anything else. I think that’s inappropriate,” Al Sharpton said.

“You ain’t black? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN!!” former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surrogate Ja’Mal Green remarked:

You ain’t black? WTF IS WRONG WITH THIS MAN!! — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) May 22, 2020

Other progressive black leaders, from former Sanders campaign spokeswoman Briahna Joy Gray to Atlantic writer Jemele Hill, weighed in on Biden’s controversial statement.

Biden later expressed regret over his remark, telling black business leaders that he “shouldn’t have been such a wise guy.”

“I’ve never, never, ever taken the African American community for granted,” he said, according to CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe.

“I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” he added. “No one should have to vote for any party based on their race, their religion, their background.”