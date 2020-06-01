White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday that the president was considering invoking the Insurrection Act to send federal troops to police the streets of America’s major cities in order to stop riots, but that the focus now iss currently on encouraging governors to utilize the National Guard.

“It’s one of the tools available, whether the president decides to do that, that is his prerogative,” she said in response to questions about the president using the Insurrection Act.

The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to call up federal troops to help restore the peace. It was invoked by President George H.W. Bush to send troops to help quell the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles.

McEnany emphasized that the Constitution gave governors the police power to prevent violence and that the president wanted to see more governors utilize the full potential of their states’ National Guard resources.

“Right now we’re looking on a focus on the National Guard, that’s where it currently stands,” she said, noting that the troops in the guard were local.

The president scolded governors for failing their communities in a video conference call with them on Monday morning in the Situation Room of the White House.

McEnany criticized Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for complaining after the call that the president “viciously attacked” governors in that call.

“I do not know why Governor Whitmer would be dismayed at the president telling governors to do their jobs,” she said. “It is their responsibility to police their streets.”

She said President Trump encouraged governors to “dominate their streets” with police and troops in the National Guard.

“It has gotten to the point where today, the president has said enough is enough,” she said. “There are tools we can use.”