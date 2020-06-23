Watch Live: Tensions Rising in D.C. as Protesters, Police Square Off

Black Lives Matter activists are back for another night of protests in Washington, DC, on Tuesday.

The crowd has grown since Monday’s protest during which activist tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park, as well as establish their own “autonomous” zone, the Black House Autonomous Zone (BHAZ), akin to Seattle’s Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

Northbound of 3rd St tunnel is filled with protesters. I presume law enforcement stopped any vehicle traffic because there ar no (non cop cars) in sight. pic.twitter.com/WB1gTbyEQS — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 24, 2020

395 is being shut down by the protesters: pic.twitter.com/4oOFZLG5ZJ — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 24, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, protesters announced in broad daylight a destruction date (Thursday at 7 pm) for D.C.’s Emancipation Monument. The organizer also encouraged activists to visit Senate Majority Mitch McConnell’s home.

Protester at Emancipation Monument claims that they will be tearing down the monument Thursday at 7 PM. Also calls for them to show up at Senator Mitch McConnell’s home. pic.twitter.com/LJ8e2f5KRG — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) June 23, 2020

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday morning that there would never be an autonomous zone in the nation’s capitol, threatening the agitators with “serious force.”

“There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” read Trump’s tweet, which Twitter later flagged as having violated its rules regarding abuse behavior.