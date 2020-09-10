Staffer from Oregon House Speaker’s Office Arrested at Portland Riot

A name on the list of people arrested at a riot in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday matches that of Kristina Narayan, a staffer with Democrat State Rep. and House Speaker Katie Kotek.

Narayan, who has worked for the state Democrat leader since September 2016, was arrested for “interfering with a peace officer,” Fox News reported:

Kristina Narayan was arrested at the Portland #antifa riot where firebombs were thrown at people. She's the legislative dir. for the Ore Democrat speaker of the House @TinaKotek. Kotek recently denounced Portland Police in a letter. https://t.co/4HLjSn67bv https://t.co/fz1dSHF3Bo pic.twitter.com/Y7L48opdMs — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 10, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said 58 other people also were arrested on charges ranging from rioting to attempted assault of a public safety officer.

“Multiple fire bombs, mortars, rocks, and other items were thrown at law enforcement during a riot Saturday night in Southeast Portland,” the release said.

“Kristina Narayan was arrested for Interfering with a Police Officer after the event became a riot and the crowd was given multiple orders to disperse, which she did not do,” a spokesperson for the PPB told Fox News.

Riots have raged almost nightly in Portland for more than 100 days, with dozens of police officers being injured and property damaged over the months.

