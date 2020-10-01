Mike Pence Praying for ‘Full and Swift Recovery’ for President and First Lady After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Charlie Spiering

Vice President Mike Pence early Friday said he and his wife Karen were praying for a full recovery for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for coronavirus.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” Pence wrote on Twitter early Friday morning. “We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump and our wonderful First Lady Melania.”

Earlier Friday, President Trump confirmed the news that he and the first lady had tested positive for the virus.

“Tonight, the First Lady and I tested positive for COVID-19,” Trump wrote early Friday morning. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

First Lady Melania Trump also confirmed the news.

“As too many Americans have done this year, the president and I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good and I have postponed all upcoming engagements,” she wrote on Twitter. “Please be sure you are staying safe and we will all get through this together.”

