Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) says the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was “far more forthcoming” on women’s rights than 7th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett during a hearing on Tuesday.

On the second day of Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings with the Senate Judiciary Committee, Harris suggested the mother of seven is not as expressive as Ginsburg was on the issue of women’s rights.

“Judge Barrett, several times today, you have quoted Justice Ginsburg’s testimony about not making predictions in future cases,” Harris said. “However, she was far more forthcoming at her confirmation hearing about the essential rights of women.”

Harris, who is running on the Democrat presidential ticket with Joe Biden, has claimed that Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court will upend what she says is a woman’s fundamental right to an abortion.

