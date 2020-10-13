Poll: John James Makes up 10-Point Deficit Since June, Michigan Senate Race Now Dead Heat

A poll found Republican challenger John James is in a dead heat with incumbent Sen. Gary Peters (D) in Michigan, with James closing a 10-point gap in just months.

The New York Times reported James was down double digits in June, 41 percent to 31 percent.

That gap has now narrowed to one point, 43 percent to 42 percent, according to the Times/Siena survey.

Via the Times:

The relatively high number of undecided voters reflects the relatively low profile of the two candidates. Around 20 percent of voters do not have an opinion on either of them. Mr. James’s favorability ratings have increased to 45 percent favorable versus 35 percent unfavorable, up from 36 percent favorable and 29 percent unfavorable in the June survey. Part of Mr. Peters’s weakness is that he has thus far failed to match Mr. Biden’s tallies among nonwhite voters, who disproportionately remain undecided. It remains to be seen whether Mr. James, who is Black, will ultimately make significant inroads among these voters.

Breitbart News reported a group affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority PAC, spent “$5.4 million in one week — this is the most money they are spending on any Democrat in the entire nation,” according to Stu Sandler, the campaign’s general consultant.

“The astounding sum that the Senate Majority PAC is spending shows how close John James is to winning the US Senate seat in Michigan,” Sandler continued.

“Schumer and the Democrats are in sheer panic that the $35 million that they have spent against John James over the past year still has John James within striking distance of winning the Senate race,” the memo said.

A Trafalgar Group poll from late September found James with a 0.1 percent lead over Peters:

The survey found James with the support of 47.3 percent of likely voters and Peters at 47.2 percent. Just 3.7 percent were undecided.

Michigan’s Senate seat is one Republicans hope they can pick up to protect their majority. The other is in Alabama, where a poll from early October indicated Republican challenger Tommy Tuberville lead Democrat incumbent Sen. Doug Jones by 12 points, 54 percent to 42 percent.

