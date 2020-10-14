Kamala Harris: Donald Trump Trying to ‘Jam This Confirmation Through’

During Wednesday’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) claimed President Donald Trump is trying to jam through Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Harris’ remarks came after intense questioning of Barrett. The California senator also stated that the Senate should be providing “economic relief to families” instead of questioning Barrett. She said:

Mr. Chairman, these proceedings, I believe, lack legitimacy in the eyes of the people of our country. Americans are right now are suffering from a deadly pandemic and we are also suffering a historic, economic crisis. The Senate should be working day and night to provide economic relief to families and not rushing a supreme court nomination. We are also in the middle of an election. More than 12 million Americans have already voted. The American people want whomever wins this election to fill this seat. My Republican colleagues know that I believe. This hearing has done nothing to alleviate the concerns raised about why this nominee was chosen and why this is rushed when the American people deserve to be heard.

Despite claiming that the Senate should be working “day and night to provide economic relief to families” instead of working to confirm Barrett, Harris missed a vote to provide coronavirus relief in September.

Harris continued, describing what she believes will be “consequences” if Barrett is confirmed to the court.

Let us not pretend that we don’t know what kind of consequences rushing this confirmation will have for the American people. There are countless issues at stake and to be candid, people are very scared. They are scared that allowing President Trump to jam this confirmation through would roll back rights for generations scared about what it means to the future of voting rights, about what it means for civil rights, for worker rights, for consumer rights, for climate change, and the right to a safe and legal abortion. Not to mention healthcare, regardless of income or preexisting conditions. They are also deeply concerned about what this means for our nation’s continued pursuit for the principle of equal justice under the law. I share those concerns.

Harris concluded her discussion with Barrett by claiming that her nomination to the Supreme Court has “potential to do great damage.”

“Sadly, my Senate Republican colleagues are doing, I believe, great harm through this illegitimate process, and if they are successful, it has potential to do great damage,” Harris concluded. “I believe that damage is to the people of our country and to the United States Supreme Court.”

