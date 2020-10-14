Watch Live: Day Three of Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Confirmation Hearings

The Senate Judiciary Committee will start the third nomination hearing to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The second confirmation hearing will start on Wednesday at 9:00 A.M. Eastern and will continue through Thursday, October 15.

Senators will have a second round of questions on Wednesday for approximately 20 minutes. Any subsequent round of questions would take 10 minutes per senator. Thursday will consist of outside testimony in support or against Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

Democrat vice presidential candidate and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) repeated the false claim during the nomination hearing on Tuesday that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) “hinges on … the outcome of this hearing.” Harris used much of her time to question Barrett to accuse the Supreme Court justice nominee of preparing to overturn Obamacare in an upcoming Supreme Court case.

