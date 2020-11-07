Left-Wing at War with Never Trumpers Over Control of Joe Biden: ‘Don’t Take These People Seriously’

UNITED STATES - AUGUST 24: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., questions Postmaster General Louis DeJoy during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled “Protecting the Timely Delivery of Mail, Medicine, and Mail-in Ballots,” in Rayburn House Office Building on Monday, August 24, 2020. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool)
Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Pool
John Binder

The hard-left of the Democrat Party is at war with “Never Trump” Republicans over who would potentially have more sway and influence over Democrat Joe Biden.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who endorsed Biden, flooded the airwaves of CNN to tell Democrats that they must give up on their hard-left ideology in favor of moderate, globalist positions.

“The best thing that’s happened to Joe Biden is the fact that the United States Senate is either going to be Republican or very close,” Kasich said.

“The far left can push him as hard as they want, and frankly the Democrats have to make clear to the far left that they almost cost him this election,” Kasich continued.

In response, progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Linda Sarsour scolded Kasich:

A report from the left-wing Daily Poster suggested that the Never Trump “Lincoln Project,” which used the presidential election to pour millions into the pockets of its executives, are weighing creating a for-profit media outlet to help moderate Biden’s agenda.

Meanwhile, progressive commentators are already balking at Biden’s potential shortlists for his White House cabinet, which include Never Trump Republicans and corporate insiders.

Biden was the favorite among Wall Street, tech corporations, and Washington,D.C.’s political establishment during the campaign. Biden’s donor list included more than 30 executives with ties to Wall Street who spent $74 million attempting to get him elected.

CNN analysis in September concluded that “all the big banks” backed Biden against Trump’s working and middle-class coalition centered around economic nationalism.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.