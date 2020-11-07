The hard-left of the Democrat Party is at war with “Never Trump” Republicans over who would potentially have more sway and influence over Democrat Joe Biden.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), who endorsed Biden, flooded the airwaves of CNN to tell Democrats that they must give up on their hard-left ideology in favor of moderate, globalist positions.

“The best thing that’s happened to Joe Biden is the fact that the United States Senate is either going to be Republican or very close,” Kasich said.

“The far left can push him as hard as they want, and frankly the Democrats have to make clear to the far left that they almost cost him this election,” Kasich continued.

In response, progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Linda Sarsour scolded Kasich:

John Kasich, who did not deliver Ohio to Dems, is saying folks like @IlhanMN, who did deliver Minnesota, are the problem. Please don’t take these people seriously and go back to celebrating and building power 🎉 https://t.co/kXAv3UfmgQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 7, 2020

Remember when the DNC gave this man a platform. Thanks Kasich for reminding us that people like you will be part of this next Administration and we are ready to organize harder than we did before. In fact, we already started. https://t.co/5ffYnIxTCm — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) November 7, 2020

A report from the left-wing Daily Poster suggested that the Never Trump “Lincoln Project,” which used the presidential election to pour millions into the pockets of its executives, are weighing creating a for-profit media outlet to help moderate Biden’s agenda.

GOP operatives at the Lincoln Project are reportedly planning to start a for-profit media outlet, which will almost certainly try to push Biden right. If we don't expand grassroots-funded progressive media outlets, we are doomed. Pitch in to help your favorite ones. Right now. — David Sirota (@davidsirota) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, progressive commentators are already balking at Biden’s potential shortlists for his White House cabinet, which include Never Trump Republicans and corporate insiders.

Biden is a Republican. https://t.co/XRM5ahbwOm — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) November 7, 2020

Biden was the favorite among Wall Street, tech corporations, and Washington,D.C.’s political establishment during the campaign. Biden’s donor list included more than 30 executives with ties to Wall Street who spent $74 million attempting to get him elected.

CNN analysis in September concluded that “all the big banks” backed Biden against Trump’s working and middle-class coalition centered around economic nationalism.

