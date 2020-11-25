Clerk Would Have Shot Alleged Thief ‘More Times’ but Gun Jammed

A Tuscumbia, Alabama, gas station clerk who shot a robbery suspect Monday morning says her gun jammed after the first shot, otherwise she would have shot “more times.”

News 19 reports the incident occurred before noon “at the Fuel City on Highway 72.”

Nineteen-year-old store clerk Miranda Mullins says the suspect raised suspicions as soon as he came in because he had a hoodie pulled up and was wearing sunglasses.

Mullins indicated the suspect then “demanded money at gunpoint.”

WAFF 48 quotes Mullins saying, “He came to the counter, put the bag up on the counter, pulled his gun out and said ‘Give me everything out of the register.’”

Mullins said she responded by saying, “You’re joking right, you’re playing?” But the suspect made clear he was not joking and Mullins gave him roughly “$3,400 in cash.”

The suspect then turned to leave with the money and Mullins grabbed her gun and shot him.

She said, “I picked my gun up and shot him. My gun jammed after the first shot. Otherwise, he probably would’ve got shot more times, honestly.”

Mullins’ one shot hit the suspect in the shoulder and police apprehended him after his getaway driver crashed at a redlight while driving him to a hospital.

