“Getting the vote out is the critical element there. You need financial resources to do that,” he said.

Venetoulis said, “The more money they can get from outside of the district, which is essentially what the Republicans are doing, the more they can invest in their ground game and in their own campaign. It is critical.”

Pelosi’s fundraising for Ossoff and Warnock follows as the leading House Democrat faces a shrinking majority. Republicans managed to flip roughly net ten seats in the House.

The Georgia Senate runoffs play a critical role in the battle for control of the Senate majority. If both Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) lose in January, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), the likely next vice president, becomes the tie breaking vote in the Senate. This would likely make Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) the next Senate majority leader.

John Burke, the communications director for the Perdue campaign, said in a statement on Monday that Pelosi believes that a win for Ossoff and Warnock would give Pelosi and Schumer the votes to pass a leftist agenda in Congress:

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer know that the Ossoff-Warnock ticket would give them the votes they need to defund our police, eliminate private health insurance, and allow illegal immigrants to vote. That’s why they’re making it their number one priority to raise money for these two radical Democrats.

He added, “We must stand up to Pelosi and Schumer by rejecting Ossoff and Warnock this January.”