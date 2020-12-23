Women who took part in the poll are evenly split in both races as 50 percent said they voted for or plan to vote for Ossoff and 49 percent side with Perdue. As for Loeffler, 50 percent said they have voted for her or plan to while 49 percent support Warnock.

The men who took part in the survey lean more Republican, with 53 percent supporting Perdue as compared to 47 percent who support Ossoff. Men also favor Loeffler 53 percent to 47 percent over Warnock.

The poll also found 45 percent of women are “much more interested” in voting in the Senate runoff elections after seeing the presidential election results. The survey also noted that the top priority for women who are voting in the runoff elections is to find an end to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Top priorities among women voters in Georgia vary depending on political party.

Thirty-two percent of Democrat women said COVID-19 is their top priority, followed by 26 percent who noted healthcare, and 19 percent who highlighted social justice as their top priority. Fifty-four percent of the Republican women who took part in the survey said the economy is their most important issue, followed distantly by 17 percent who noted healthcare as the most important issue.

Of the suburban women who took part in the poll, 39 percent said the economy is their main focus. Forty-six percent of white, non-college-educated women, said that healthcare is the most important issue to them, followed by 41 percent who highlighted the economy.

The two top priorities for black, female voters in Georgia are COVID-19 (36 percent) and the economy (20 percent).