Kelly Loeffler Releases Final Ad, Urges Georgians to Vote

Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has released her final ad, “Job to Do,” which urges Georgians to get out and vote on January 5th in the runoff elections taking place in the state.

“America is counting on us,” said Loeffler in a campaign rally clip, which is featured in the advertisement.

“Only you can stop the radical left from total control,” said the advertisement’s narrator, before flashing to another clip of Loeffler.

“If you vote we will win, if you don’t we will lose America,” Loeffler proclaimed.

“This Tuesday, everything is on the line,” the narrator added.

“We are going to stop socialism in its tracks,” Loeffler added. “Together, we are gonna save America.”

Loeffler has campaigned eagerly over the past month, making stops in rural Georgia counties. On Wednesday, she traveled to Macon, where she met with voters and stressed the importance of voting in the runoff elections, which include Loeffler and her Democrat challenger Raphael Warnock and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and his challenger Jon Ossoff.

President Donald Trump is also set to campaign again for Loeffler and Perdue in a January 4 rally in Dalton, Georgia, the night before the elections take place.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.