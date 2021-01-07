“Those who choose to stay, and I have talked with some of them, are choosing to stay because they’re worried the president might put someone worse in,” Mulvaney said, later adding Trump was “not the same as he was eight months ago.”

“We didn’t sign up for what you saw last night,” he explained. “We signed up for making America great again, we signed up for lower taxes and less regulation. The president has a long list of successes that we can be proud of.”

All of that “went away” on Wednesday, he added.

First lady Melania Trump’s Chief of Staff and Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, resigned from her post on Wednesday evening amid the protests, marking her status as the “first high-profile White House official to resign since the presidential election.”

Deputy National Security adviser Matt Pottinger has also resigned, and other resignations could be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, many lawmakers have placed the blame for Wednesday’s chaos solely on the president and are moving to draw up articles of impeachment:

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment. Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

President Trump called for peace as the protests unfolded on Wednesday. On Thursday, Trump promised an “orderly transition on January 20th.”