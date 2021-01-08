Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said in a video statement Thursday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is trying to “steal” Iowa’s Second Congressional District from Rep. Marianne Miller-Meeks (R-IA).

Even though Iowa state officials have certified that Republican Miller-Meeks defeated Democrat Rita Hart by six votes in Iowa’s Second Congressional District, Hart filed a petition to the House Administration Committee to overturn the election results. This has drawn the ire of Iowa Republicans, including Hinson.

Hinson said Thursday:

Speaker Pelosi is moving forward with her plan to overturn the will of Iowa voters, who elected Dr. Marianne Miller-Meeks to serve them here in Congress. Pelosi fully intends to overturn the voices and, most importantly, the votes of Iowans and install someone that Iowans rejected at the ballot box, and she’s doing this for her own political gain.

She asked rhetorically, “How hypocritical is that? Pelosi’s majority in the House is already razor-thin, so her only goal here is to add more numbers to her ranks.”

Hinson said, “She thinks Republicans will stay silent as she steals this seat and silences the voices of Iowa voters”:

This is not a drill. @SpeakerPelosi is trying to steal Iowa’s Second Congressional District from @RepMMM. Let’s put her on the record. pic.twitter.com/hAS8F48IwN — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 7, 2021

Hinson also said Friday, “Voters elect their representatives, not Congress. If Speaker Pelosi overturns @RepMMM‘s victory in #IA02, she will be the ultimate hypocrite. @SpeakerPelosi, will you go on the record and promise to respect the will of Iowa voters?”

Voters elect their representatives, not Congress. If Speaker Pelosi overturns @RepMMM's victory in #IA02, she will be the ultimate hypocrite. @SpeakerPelosi, will you go on the record and promise to respect the will of Iowa voters? pic.twitter.com/1H3LAz7tlG — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 8, 2021

Republican organizations such as the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) has decried Pelosi’s decision to review Hart’s objection to the election result.

Mike Berg, an NRCC spokesman, told Breitbart News, “Iowans don’t want Nancy Pelosi and her band of D.C. socialists deciding their elections.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) also slammed Pelosi to overturn the results of Iowa’s Second Congressional District race.

Ernst said in a statement Wednesday:

When looking at the election for Iowa’s second Congressional district, I have been consistently clear that Mariannette Miller-Meeks won. Though the margin was close, Iowans spoke and elected Congresswoman Miller-Meeks, and a bipartisan panel in Iowa certified the results. I view the presidential election results the same way. As a senator, my job is not to overturn the will of voters and choose winners of elections—just like it’s not the House of Representatives’ to handpick who serves as Iowa’s second district congresswoman.

“We’ve heard time and again from Democrats who would like nothing more than to abolish the Electoral College and federalize our election system,” Ernst added. “What would that do? Silence Iowans’ voices and votes. I won’t allow that to happen.”