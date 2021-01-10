Lone Gunman Kills Four During Rampage in Chicago and Evanston

A lone gunman with a lengthy criminal record shot and killed four people Saturday afternoon during a rampage that occurred in Chicago and Evanston, Illinois.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports that the alleged gunman, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, shot his first victim just before 2 p.m. That victim, a 30-year-old University of Chicago student, was killed while sitting in a car in a parking garage located at “in the 4900 block of S. East End Avenue.”

A few minutes later Nightengale allegedly entered an apartment complex and shot two women, one of whom died.

Nightengale then allegedly carjacked a vehicle around 2:45 p.m., then announced a robbery and fired shots inside a business approximately an hour later. Two individuals, one male and one female, were shot during the incident. The male died and the female was hospitalized in critical condition.

Just over an hour later Nightengale allegedly shot and critically wounded a 15-year-old girl who was riding in a vehicle with her mother.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. the scene shifted to Evanston, where Nightengale allegedly entered an IHOP, took a female hostage, then shot her, fatally wounding her.

Nightengale was shot and killed by Evanston police a short time time later, in the vicinity of a Dollar General store parking lot.

Thanks to the bravery of @EvanstonPD police officers and with the support of @Chicago_Police officers, a violent criminal and his murderous rampage was stopped. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/ASHaGgwZf9 — Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) January 10, 2021

On December 31, 2020, Breitbart News reported over 4,100 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago in 2020.

