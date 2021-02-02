Joe Biden Pays Respects to Slain Capitol Hill Officer Brian Sicknick

President Joe Biden and fist lady jill Biden traveled to Capitol Hill Tuesday evening to pay their respects to slain Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Sicknick died after sustaining injuries during the riots after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill on January 6 to protest the election.

Sicknick is currently lying in honor in the Capitol Rotunda, an honor granted to him for helping defend the building during the riots.

Sicknick, age 42 was a 12-year veteran of the Capitol Hill police force and died after he was reportedly struck in the head with a fire extinguisher.

Currently, no suspect has been publicly identified or accused of his death. The results of the medical examiner’s review have also not yet been publicly released

Earlier in the evening, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and other members of congressional leadership held a ceremonial arrival for Sicknick’s casket from the East Center Steps of the Capitol to the Rotunda.