House Democrats rallied on social media after House impeachment managers kicked off the first day of the Senate impeachment trial with a montage of cherry-picked footage from the January 6 Capitol protest and concluded that former President Trump must be barred from running for office ever again.

“What will the January exception mean to future generations if you grant it? I’ll show you,” lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), who objected to the certification of the 2016 election results and outlined his intention to impeach the former president before Trump formally took office, said.

The montage, depicting the events that unfolded on January 6, served as the impeachment managers’ timeline in their case against the former president:

Notably, the montage did not include Trump stating [emphasis added], “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard,” at the “Save America” rally earlier in the day, nor did it include Trump’s consistent calls for peace on social media throughout the protest:

Convenient that they left this out of the opening video montage at the sham impeachment trial. “Patriotically and peacefully…”pic.twitter.com/rUoblpZXwS — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 9, 2021

Nonetheless, the cherry-picked video drew praise from House lawmakers, some of whom concluded that it served as “proof that Trump committed a high crime and misdemeanor”:

The video is proof that Trump committed a high crime and misdemeanor when he incited a violent attack against the VP and members of Congress during the count of electoral college votes. Hold him accountable. Convict him. Bar him from ever holding public office again. — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) February 9, 2021

“This is what we all lived through. The Senators, impeachment managers, staff, and everyone who works in the Capitol complex were victims and witnesses to this crime,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said as his colleagues joined in, demanding senators to hold Trump accountable:

This is what we all lived through. The Senators, impeachment managers, staff, and everyone who works in the Capitol complex were victims and witnesses to this crime. We must hold Donald Trump accountable. https://t.co/G2Y0QmdMHl — Rep. Jason Crow (@RepJasonCrow) February 9, 2021

The House impeachment managers have brought receipts! #holdtrumpaccountable https://t.co/dnDIDnIue4 — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) February 9, 2021

Just a few days ago Republicans were mocking members of Congress for saying our lives were in danger on Jan 6. They spent the last month trying to trick the country into believing that their lies about our election had nothing to do w/ the attack. In fact, it was the linchpin. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 9, 2021

The attack on the Capitol was an assault on our democracy itself. Donald Trump incited this violence and then refused to intervene to stop the attack. He must be held accountable. #HoldTrumpAccountable pic.twitter.com/1tfAtaAKfQ — Rep. Ritchie Torres (@RepRitchie) February 9, 2021

A President must be fully held accountable for their actions from their 1st day in office through their last day in office. Today is Day 1 of Trump's Senate impeachment trial. The Senate must uphold our Constitution and convict Trump for inciting a deadly insurrection. pic.twitter.com/sUCHvfUNgO — Mark Takano (@RepMarkTakano) February 9, 2021

Every American must watch this video. https://t.co/LSvT1NrqO0 — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) February 9, 2021

Holding former officials accountable through impeachment is not new or unprecedented and it would be dangerous to depart from that practice. Donald Trump incited an attack on our democracy. He needs to be held accountable for that. #HoldTrumpAccountable #ImpeachmentTrial — Rep. Linda Sánchez (@RepLindaSanchez) February 9, 2021

The Senate must hold Donald Trump accountable for his lies and inflammatory rhetoric that incited the deadly mob to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. There is no healing without accountability. #HoldTrumpAccountable pic.twitter.com/iz1oRkpyJ0 — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) February 9, 2021

This is a difficult video to watch. As some Republicans have desperately tried to downplay or move on from the events of January 6, it reminds us of just how harrowing that day was. The Senate must convict. https://t.co/YgIG8UWNHA — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) February 9, 2021

WATCH LIVE: House impeachment managers present the case to convict Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection against the U.S. Capitol. Accountability will allow us to heal. https://t.co/FL8F39i5tk — Congresswoman Madeleine Dean (@RepDean) February 9, 2021

Hard to watch that video of the attack on the Capitol. Memory is a funny thing. It tries to make you feel better. Although I was there, it was shocking to watch the obscenity and bloodlust of Trump’s mob. — Jim Himes (@jahimes) February 9, 2021

The President incited a deadly and violent insurrection. We cannot just "move on". The Senate must convict. We cannot have unity and healing without accountability and justice. — Brenda Lawrence (@RepLawrence) February 9, 2021

Former President Trump incited a violent mob to attack the Capitol. The case against him is simple and the evidence is overwhelming. https://t.co/lgKDqOh72F — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) February 9, 2021

Raskin ultimately said that it is, in fact, constitutional to proceed with the trial, arguing, in part, that it is valid given that the House impeached him prior to his leaving office. Not holding a trial, he warned, would create a dangerous “January exception” that could allow presidents to commit unlawful acts prior to ending their term.