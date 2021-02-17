Hillsdale College’s Dr. Larry Arnn: Rush Limbaugh ‘A Force of Nature’

Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn said in a statement Wednesday about the passing of Rush Limbaugh that the conservative talk radio host was a “force of nature.”

Our prayers go out to the Limbaugh family at the loss of Rush Limbaugh. "He loved our country always, and came to a deep love of God. His massive audience will miss him, I will miss him, and the country will miss him." – Dr. Arnn. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/Xv1nuFOuIC

Arnn said:

My friend Rush Limbaugh, who died today, was a force of nature. More than any other individual, he was responsible for breaking the Left’s media monopoly. His voice on the radio, where he has promoted Hillsdale College for more than 10 years, will never be equaled. He loved our country always, and came to a deep love of God. His massive audience will miss him, I will miss him, and the country will miss him. Our prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace.