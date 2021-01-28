L.A. Health Official Warns Super Bowl Parties Could Become ‘Super-Spreader’ Events

L.A. County public health director Barbara Ferrer is warning NFL fans not to hold Super Bowl parties this year for fear they could be a coronavirus “super-spreader” event.

On Wednesday, Ferrer insisted that Super Bowl parties are a bad idea this year, saying, “It will be tragic if the Super Bowl becomes a super-spreader of coronavirus,” the L.A. Times reported.

Ferrer pleaded for people to “play it safe” and skip the festivities. “Don’t organize a party at home,” Ferrer said, adding, “Don’t go to a Super Bowl party.”

“Every person and every business must continue to take every precaution every day to prevent transmission,” Ferrer exclaimed. “It’s really up to us whether we can sustain these reopenings without jeopardizing each other’s health and our ability to get more schools to reopen.”

The Times noted that just over 6,000 people had been hospitalized recently in Los Angeles County due to the virus. Also, over one million people in L.A. County have been diagnosed with COVID over the past year, making Los Angeles one of the worst hotspots in the nation.

The surge in reported cases brought Ferrer to plead that “if you care about our children,” residents should continue avoiding groups of people.

“Each of us needs to make very careful choices about what we do. Please don’t resume socializing with lots of people, not in your household,” she insisted.

Despite her exhortation about the Super Bowl, L.A. County did recently relax some of its harsher restrictions on gatherings in homes. Still, Ferrer explained that the relaxation “is meant to only allow for a household to form a small, stable social group with one or two other households, so that you can get together occasionally,” not to excuse big party bashes.

“It just doesn’t work,” she said, “if every night people gather with a different group of folks to have small parties.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.