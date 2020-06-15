St. Louis Police: Second Man Charged in Murder of David Dorn

A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd.

St. Louis resident Mark Jackson, 22, faces second-degree murder, robbery, burglary, stealing charges, along with three counts of armed criminal action.

The charges were confirmed by a spokesperson for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Monday.

Stephan Cannon, 24, the suspected shooter, was earlier charged with first-degree murder, robbery, and other crimes. Both men are jailed without bond. Jackson does not have a listed attorney.

The 77-year-old Dorn, who was black, was slain June 2 outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry during a looting episode.

Dorn’s last moments were caught on video and apparently posted on Facebook Live, though the video has since been taken down.

His death came on a violent night in St. Louis, where four officers were shot, officers were pelted with rocks and fireworks, and dozens of businesses were burglarized or damaged, including a convenience store that burned.

The AP contributed to this report.